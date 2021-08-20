Mitsubishi Power, Florida university develop online generation sector NOx tracking tool

The University of Central Florida is partnering with Mitsubishi Power to develop an online tracking tool focused on tracking nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in the U.S. power generation industry.

The Power Generation NOx tracker uses data from the federal Environmental Protection Agency database as analyzed by UCF’s Center for Advanced Turbomachinery and Energy Research (CATER). UCF’s main campus is in Orlando and Mitsubishi Power Americas is headquartered in near Lake Mary, Fla.

“Reducing power generation emissions, not only from carbon dioxide but also from nitrogen oxides and sulfur oxides, is essential in the overall energy transition path our industry is on” Paul Browning, CEO of Mitsubishi Power Americas, said in a statement. “Mitsubishi Power is addressing all of these emissions while developing a variety of decarbonization technologies.”

The Power Generation NOx tracker is accessible online and available at no cost to industry, research, government and non-government organizations. Mitsubishi Power helped launch the Carnegie Mellon University Power Sector Carbon Index in 2017.

“As a university our role is to teach and produce research that solves a public challenge,” said Dr. Jayanta Kapat, the UCF engineering professor who leads CATER and is responsible for the data analysis on the NOx tracker. “Innovation driven by industry and academia is changing the power generation landscape. We need to make sure as we advance that we do so responsibly. There has been concern that as the power generation industry decarbonizes, nitrogen oxides would become a problem; however, the tracker shows that nitrogen oxides have been declining significantly to low levels. This reflects successful innovations. Monitoring will help us all stay on track as we move forward.”

Experts at UCF’s CATER are evaluating and developing technology to address nitrogen oxides as well as other pollutants regulated by the U.S. Clean Air Act and monitored by the EPA. UCF engineers developed the NOx Tracker with the support of Mitsubishi Power to not only track the cumulative percent change in nitrogen oxide emissions, but also to follow the cumulative change in sulfur dioxide and overall power generated.