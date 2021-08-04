Exelon Utilities’ 2050 net-zero plan includes EV adoption, energy efficiency

The part of Exelon Corp. which oversees its customer-facing utilities is vowing to reduce operations-drive emissions 50 percent by 2030 and to net-zero 20 years after that.

Exelon Utilities announced Wednesday that the short-term reductions will come over the next nine years (and are relative to 2015 emissions levels). This includes the operations within Exelon-owned utilities Atlantic City Electric, Baltimore Gas & Electric (BGE), ComEd, Delmarva Power, Peco and PEPCO, which together deliver electricity and gas to more than 10 million customers in five states and the District of Columbia.

Each of the utilities already have been working to reduce operations emissions for years but are going to drive up the pace of carbon-cutting.

“Our customers have made clear that climate change is important to them and they want us to continue being part of the solution and pushing ourselves to do more,” said Calvin Butler, CEO of Exelon Utilities. “These aggressive goals seek to eliminate emissions from our utility operations, provide needed support to state and local climate goals and give customers expanded access to clean and affordable energy solutions.”

Those actions will include converting 30 percent of its vehicle fleet to electric by 2025 and 50 percent by 2030, increasing energy efficiency technologies, utilizing clean energy for operations and modernizing the natural gas infrastructure to minimize methane leaks.

Other utility holding companies which have committed to reducing carbon emissions to net-zero by 2050 include Southern Co., Dominion Energy, Duke and Xcel.