CenterPoint Energy retiring Indiana coal-fired plant to build $323M gas-fired combustion turbine project

CenterPoint Energy will replace one of its retiring coal-fired plants with gas-fired combustion turbines in Indiana.

The electric utility announced earlier this month that it is seeking Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approval for the project. CenterPoint considers this path forward as part of its long-term generation transition plan to reduce emissions and deliver a balanced mix for its 145,000 customers in southwest Indiana.

Two natural gas combustion turbines will be installed on the site of the coal-fired A.B. Brown power plant (pictured) in Posey County after Units 1 and 2 are retired in late 2023, the utility said. Construction of the gas-fired units begins next year and will be operational in 2024, if approved by regulators.

The $323 million turbine facility would generate an estimated 460 MW at capacity, according to the report.

“The construction of the natural gas generation turbines is the next step in CenterPoint Energy’s long-term plan to deliver on the commitment to introduce significant renewables and natural gas into our portfolio as outlined in our 2020 Integrated Resource Plan,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President of Generation Development. “The retirement of our smaller, inefficient coal units and adding the natural gas combustion turbines will continue to reduce our emissions and maintain our focus on the environment while providing our customers a cost-effective option for delivering safe and reliable energy.”

As part of its generation transition plan, CenterPoint Energy added 50 MW of universal solar in Troy, Ind., which is now in service and joins its two 2-MW solar projects in Vanderburgh County. In February, CenterPoint Energy filed a request to enter into agreements on the acquisition of a 300 MW solar array and a power purchase agreement (PPA) for an additional 100 MWs of solar energy.

The 504-MW A.B. Brown generating station Unit 1 was commissioned in the late 1970s and Unit 2 a few years later. It was owned by Vectern, which merged with CenterPoint Energy