Calpine releases first-ever sustainability report, notes 30-percent lower CO2 emissions

Independent power producer Calpine Corp. is embracing state and federal carbon reduction policies and accelerating its move toward cleaner burning fuels, battery storage and renewable resources, the company said in its first-ever sustainability report.

The Texas-based competitive market power producer generated more than 111 million MWh of electricity last year. The report touted Calpine was reducing its carbon dioxide (CO2) rate per MWh to about 30 percent lower than the average U.S. thermal generation sector (.40 metric tons per MWh compared to .67 mt per MWh for U.S..

Calpine’s fleet includes many gas-fired power plants, but the portfolio also includes The Geysers’ 28,000-acre geothermal complex in California. The company also is working with GE Renewable Energy on the 20-MW/80-MWh Santa Ana battery storage site in southern California.

“As a privately held company, our commitment to environmental stewardship is about staying true to the values that have driven nearly 40 years of leadership in building a brighter future for our employees, our customers and our community,” said Calpine President and Chief Executive Officer Thad Hill. “Sustainability is woven deeply into every aspect of our work, from safety and corporate governance to tackling climate change – the challenge of our time. This inaugural report reflects our pride in Calpine’s accomplishments and our dedication to driving continuous progress in the years ahead.”

Emissions of nitrogen oxide, sulfur dioxide and mercury also fell over the previous two years, the Calpine sustainability report noted.

The Calpine employee headcount totals more than 2,300 full-timers spread across the country. Its power plants are mainly located in California, Texas and along the eastern U.S.

On the financial front, Calpine is closing on $1.1 billion in Climate Bonds-certified financing. The company’s sustainability report is found here.