APS, SMUD graded as A-level climate impact reporting utilities, says new report

Global climate watchdog CDP, formerly known as the Climate Disclosure Project, has ranked seven U.S. utilities as scoring As on their environmental impact reporting efforts.

CDP looked at companies worldwide, handing out As to more than 200 of those firms for their reporting. In the electric utility category, only two – Pinnacle West Capital Corp., which owns Arizona Public Service, and Sacramento Municipal Utility District­–achieved the highest A grade possible under the CDP standard.

Five others earned strong A-minus scores, including Duke Energy, AES, Dominion, Southern Co. and Exelon. The B-level reporters were listed as NRG, Pacific Gas & Electric, Avangrid, Vistra, Alliant, Ameren, American Electric Power, CMS Energy, DTE Energy, FirstEnergy, Eversource, WEC Energy Group, PPL and Entergy.

See our coverage on what the power generation sector is doing to curb and eliminate carbon emissions

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter

“Southern Co. is committed to increasing disclosure of our system’s strategy and process for planning to a net zero future,” Jeff Burleson, senior vice president for Southern’s environmental and system planning, said in a statement. “Our commitment to delivering energy and energy solutions includes conserving and protecting the environment for today and for future generations.”

Many, if not most, of these utilities have announced plans to transition their generation mix to near or net-zero carbon by 2050.

A handful of utilities apparently scored F by CDP climate change disclosure report card. More information is available on the CDP website.

Overall, more than 2,500 North American companies disclosed their efforts on climate change, water security and forest impacts. Some 150-plus cities in the continent also participated in offering disclosures, according to CDP.

The watchdog’s website estimates a potential $5.5 trillion market globally for low-carbon goods and services.