Ameren Missouri sends $8.4B smart grid, renewable spending budget to MPSC

The Missouri utility of Ameren Corp. filed its Smart Energy Plan with Missouri regulators Friday, detailing a move toward wider renewable generation adoption and grid modernization.

The Smart Energy Plan budget totals $8.4 billion spent over the next five years, according to its filing with the state’s Public Service Commission. Ameren Missouri will install more than one million smart meters and has recently acquired its first two wind power facilities, among other improvements and emission reduction efforts.

“The Smart Energy Plan is preparing our region for the future while making energy more reliable for families and businesses today,” said Marty Lyons, president of Ameren Missouri. “We have made great progress in the first two years of this plan. These upgrades provide state-of-the-art technology and support our commitment to maintaining reliability as we transition to cleaner energy, including our ambitious goal to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.”

In 2020, the utility installed more than 200 smart equipment switches to reduce outage times, 14 new or upgraded substations and 133,000 smart meters.

One year ago, Ameren Missouri acquired the High Prairie Renewable Energy Center and other wind farm to add 700 MW in zero-carbon wind energy to its generation mix.

Ameren has announced overall it plans to spend about $4.5 billion on adding 3,100 MW of renewable energy by 2030. This includes the 400-MW High Prairie and another wind power farm in Atchison County, Mo.