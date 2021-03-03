AES raising renewables PPA target to 4 GW, lowering coal-fired to less than 10% of mix

Virginia-based global energy utility owner AES Corp. announced revised near-term and long-term goals toward its decarbonization, investment and renewables revenue plans.

AES is now targeting about 4 GW in long-term power purchase agreements for its renewables portfolio, 33 percent higher than the previous 3 GW target. The company also is increasing its investments to raise growth rates at its owned utilities, which include AEP Ohio (formerly Dayton Power & Light) and AES Indiana (formerly Indianapolis Power & Light).

And the new target date for reaching portfolio-wide net zero carbon emissions from electricity sales is 2040, five years earlier than originally forecast.

“The energy sector is evolving as a result of decarbonization, electrification and digitalization, and AES is uniquely positioned to take advantage of this shift,” said Andrés Gluski, AES President and Chief Executive Officer. “Over the next five years, we will further transform our portfolio by materially accelerating our growth in renewables and at our US utilities. As a result, by 2025 we expect that more than 50% of our earnings will come from the US and more than 65% will come from renewables and our US utilities.”

AES will do this partially by reducing the coal portion of its generation mix to less than 10 percent by the end of 2025, Gluski added.

In related news, AES revealed that it was partnering with Schneider Electric and others to invest in startup Uplight, which will work by offering data services assisting power producers in the clean energy ecosystem. AES’ stake is about $450 million, or 30 percent of Uplight’s valuation, according to the release.

Another key Uplight investor announced was venture firm Huck Capital.

