Six utilities providing New Energy Mix insights in this month’s POWERGEN+ series

The August series of the online POWERGEN+, coming up in little more than two weeks, will feature a healthy dose of insights on microgrids, distributed energy impacts, automated intelligence, renewable energy and on-site power resiliency for data centers and other mission-critical facilities.

And those sessions happening Aug. 25-26 will be strengthened by the inclusion of expert presenters from six utilities. These include FirstEnergy, Southern Co., Duke Energy, Colorado Springs Utilities, Align RNG (a joint venture involving Dominion Energy) and Eversource Energy.

POWERGEN+ contributors this month will include Abbey Roy, managing director of new ventures at Southern Co. (upper left), and Sam Booth, technology development director with Duke Energy Sustainable Energy.

Combine with those with leaders from key industry contributors such as Stanley Consultants, CPower Energy Management, Black & Veatch and the Electric Power Research Institute. The combinations highlight the POWERGEN+ series on “Decentralization and the new Energy Mix.”

EPRI will team with FirstEnergy to talk about the impacts of FERC Order 2222, allowing aggregated distributed energy resources into the eastern power markets. Colorado Springs Utilities will join with Stanley Consultants to give a case study on installing modular generation to replace coal-fired capacity.

CPower Energy Management and Scale Microgrid, which have teamed up on hybrid microgrid and clean energy projects for the growing indoor agriculture industry, will partner with a Plus session on responding to the clean energy future. CPower and Scale will be joined by AMPLY Power to give a strong, broad outline of sustainability goals and initiatives.

Project leaders from Waukesha Pearce Industries and Rolls-Royce Power Solutions are going to offer actionable insights of the resiliency provided by flexible generation at energy-hungry data centers.

Registration is free for POWERGEN+ and sessions are both live and available on demand.

Seems like bargain when you also get the end-use insights of six utilities, a top research organization and some of the company’s cutting-edge companies. In the past year, POWERGEN+ has benefitted from the participation of dozens of utilities.

And remember that this January the live POWERGEN International event will also team utilities and industry suppliers in a three-day conference full of sessions pointing at the power generation sector’s journey to “Destination 2050.”