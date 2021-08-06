Uniper shutting down 500-MW coal-fired unit in UK by 2022

Uniper will close one of its coal-fired units at the Ratcliffe-on-Soar two years early as part of its acceleration toward a coal phaseout.

The global utility company had planned to shut down all four units at the 2-GW Ratcliffe station by the end of September 2024 at the latest. The early retirement for one 500-MW unit was decided as Uniper hopes to reach net-zero emissions in European operations by 2035.

Ratcliffe has generated about 4 percent of the UK’s total electricity for much of the past 50 years.

“We are proud of the contribution Ratcliffe has made and will continue to make to keep the lights on in the UK,” Uniper Chief Operating Officer David Bryson said in a statement.

“We are also looking at options now to transform the site in advance of the power station closing to allow us the best opportunity to retain and re-skill the workforce. Our ambitious goal is to start building an energy recovery facility on part of the power station site at the end of next year and to have this facility fully operational by 2025,” Bryson added. “This will be a first step towards realizing our broader vision of generating electricity and heat in a sustainable way at this site, which will then be used by large industrial companies and institutions.”

Ratcliffe-on-Soar Power Station was commissioned in 1968. It’s four coal-fired boilers were built by Babcock & Wilcox and drive 500-MW Parsons gen-sets.

Uniper has owned the power plant since 2015. The German-based company owns and operates close to 35 GW of generating capacity worldwide.