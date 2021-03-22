UK’s 2-GW West Burton A coal-fired station shutting down in 2022

By Rod Walton, Power Engineering and POWERGEN+ Content Director

EDF Energy will close its sole remaining coal-fired power station in the United Kingdom next year.

The decision to shut down West Burton A in September 2022 would be two years ahead of the UK Government’s deadline for retiring coal-fired power by 2024. West Burton A has been in operation since 1966.

“West Burton A and its loyal workforce have played a critical role providing power to the UK for 55 years, including during this recent Winter. Since 1966, the station has produced enough electricity to meet the needs of all UK households for more than 4 years, a truly incredible achievement,” Matt Sykes, EDF’s managing director for the generation business, said in a statement.

“With EDF’s power generation strategy firmly focused on nuclear and renewables – and in this key year for UK leadership on climate change – we now believe it is the right time to provide clarity to our employees and all those connected to the site,” Sykes added.

Over the next 18 months two of the four 500-MW coal units will be available purely to meet capacity market commitments, in order to assist with security of supply. The station will move into decommissioning by 30 September 2022.

West Burton A was built on a deserted medieval village and was the first 2,000-MW facility to be constructed in the UK, according to reports. It was considered a tourist site for some time after its official opening in 1969,

A combined cycle gas turbine power plant also was built at the location a West Burton B coal-fired station was planned but never realized. West Burton CCGT has three 430-MW gas turbines and a heat recovery steam generator.

EDF Energy is focusing on several nuclear projects in the UK to generate future carbon-free, baseload power. One of these projects currently under construction is the Hinkley Point C project.