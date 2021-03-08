SRP, contractors demolish giant boilers at retired Navajo coal-fired plant in Arizona

The onetime steaming heart of a now retired coal-fired plant was brought down in a cloud of dust earlier this month.

Detonation at the Navajo Generating Station (NGS) sent its three massive boilers to the ground in about 10 seconds, according to a report from utility owner Salt River Project. Blasting subcontractor Demtech LLC used about 1,000 pounds of explosives to strategically drop the 245-foot, 20,000-ton boilers downward alongside the plant near Page, Arizona.

SRP contracted Independence Excavating to guide the demolition project.

Val Whitehorse, O&M supervisor who has worked at NGS since January 2006, was selected to detonate the charge.

“It’s bittersweet because of the personal experience working here,” he said. “I grew up with this plant. My late, retired father (Earl Whitehorse) worked here before me. It’s comparable to detonating and demolishing one of the monuments around here like Tower Butte. NGS has been an iconic symbol for more than 45 years.”

Navajo Station ceased commercial operation in November 2019. In addition to operator Salt River Project, other utilities with a stake in the plant included Arizona Public Service, NV Energy and Tuscon Electric Power.

Some state, local and tribal leaders tried to save it, but the utility owners opted to move on and focus on solar and storage.

In terms of scale, this demolition was significantly larger than the three electro-static precipitators, which were imploded on Dec. 18 and Jan. 19, and used significantly more explosive than was used to fell the three 775-foot stacks on Dec. 18 (pictured above).

“After more than 40 years of reliably converting water into very high-pressure steam for power generation, three of the largest boilers in the country have been laid to rest,” said Gary Barras, SRP Director of Major Projects. “I very much appreciate the dedicated efforts of our entire NGS decommissioning team, including SRP personnel, Tetra Tech, Independence Excavating and Demtech, who all contributed to the safe demolition of these massive structures.”

The Navajo Station generated 2.25-GW capacity at its peak. SRP was stepping away as part of its move toward net zero carbon.