SNC-Lavalin, E2S sign MOU on exploring coal/fossil to energy storage conversion projects

Longtime power plant operations, management and services firm SNC-Lavalin will work with an energy storage developer on exploring opportunities to convert end-of-life fossil power plants to clean energy facilities.

E2S Power and SNC-Lavalin signed the non-binding memorandum to collaborate on the rapidly growing energy storage market as a potential option for retiring power plants. Research firm Wood Mackenzie has forecast that global energy storage deployments will triple year over year and reached 21 GW before this year is done.

“New energy storage technology is revolutionizing the energy system, and this collaboration is driven by our common desire to improve reliability and sustainability of our clients’ energy systems well into the future,” said Nick Johnson, Vice-President, Power, Grid & Industrial Solutions, SNC-Lavalin. “Combining E2S’ solutions that extend the life cycle of current infrastructure and our global engineering expertise, we’ll introduce new technologies to deliver carbon-free, sustainable utilities solutions.”

E2S Power CEO Sasha Savic noted that more than 200 GW of coal-fired North American capacity is expected to be decommissioned in the coming years. E2S Power is a joint venture between SS&A Power Developer and WIKA Group.

E2S Power and SNC-Lavalin will work with utilities and power generators in North America to evaluate and offer optimized integrated thermal energy solutions for their existing plants and facilities being phased out. The goal is retrofitting and repurposing the existing coal-fired power plant sites.

SNC-Lavalin historically has worked with power generators, including Canadian utilities Bruce Power and Ontario Power Generation at their respective nuclear power plant facilities. Nuclear energy does not emit greenhouse gases.