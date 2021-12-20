Nearly 60 GW of coal-fired capacity to retire by 2035, EIA says

Power companies have told the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) they plan to retire 59 GW of U.S. coal-fired power plants by 2035, around 28% of the current fleet.

The number comes from planned retirement dates reported to the EIA by plant owners and operators.

Stations planning to retire are not necessarily the oldest ones. Some were built in the 1980s and ’90s, EIA said.

The average operating coal-fired power plant in the U.S. is 45 years old. Most of the country’s coal power capacity was built up in the 1970s and ’80s, according to the EIA’s Preliminary Monthly Electric Governor Inventory.

The retiring stations will average approximately 50 years of service at their reported end dates, the EIA found. Since 2002, around 100 GW of coal capacity has retired in the United States, with the average retirement age being around 50 years.

Coal-fired plants usually aren’t built with a specific planned or expected retirement age. Retirements may happen if the cost of operating a plant is more than its expected revenue or value to the power system.

The plants are also a large source of CO2 emissions, and many states are requiring a reduction or complete phase-out of coal-fired generation.

The EIA says retirements planned in the next four or five years are considered relatively firm, but there is more uncertainty about planned retirement dates later in the future. EIA said that because of continued public pressure on coal to reduce CO 2 emissions, the number of coal plants planning to retire between now and 2035 will likely increase.

As of September 2021, the United States had 212 GW of utility-scale coal power generating capacity. At that time, developers had reported no plans to install any new coal-fired power plants , according to the EIA’s Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory.

In mid-December, Ameren Corp. said in a court filing that it would close a coal plant several years early. The move followed a court order this summer requiring pollution controls that would potentially cost hundreds of millions of dollars.

The Rush Island plant sits along the Mississippi River near Festus, Missouri, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) south of St. Louis. In August, the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a ruling in a decade-old lawsuit, ordering Ameren to install pollution control equipment.

Ameren maintained that air quality monitors near Rush Island meet federal and state standards. Rush Island is among four coal plants the utility operates.

Ameren had previously planned to close Rush Island in 2039. The court filing didn’t give a specific closure date but said it would be before the March 2024 compliance date required by the court.