Missouri cement plant receives first shipment of coal ash as part of recycling agreement

The world’s largest building materials company has entered into a partnership to reuse ash from coal-fired generation plants in Indiana in its production of cement.

LafargeHolcim has received the first shipment of coal ash as part of the 14-year recycling agreement with CenterPoint Energy. The 14-year agreement will prevent 6 million tons of power plant coal ash from reaching the landfill, the companies said.

“This milestone is a tangible example of how industry participants together can develop creative and efficient solutions that contribute to the circular economy,” said Toufic Tabbara, CEO of US cement operations for LafargeHolcim. “Together, LafargeHolcim, Geocycle and CenterPoint Energy will avoid landfilling for power plants and reduce the consumption of non-renewable raw materials. This is a clear win-win for people and our planet.”

The partners invested a combined $80 million in infrastructure to remove, process, transport, store, and recycle the coal ash produced at CenterPoint Energy’s A.B. generating station in Evansville, Indiana for use at LafargeHolcim’s cement plant in Ste. Genevieve, Missouri.

The partnership allows LafargeHolcim to reduce the cement plant’s consumption of natural materials, like clay and sand.

“Our multi-year initiative with LafargeHolcim and Geocycle has been the ideal solution as it has allowed for the material to be removed from the environment and used for beneficial purposes,” said Steve Greenley, Senior Vice President, Indiana Electric Operations for CenterPoint Energy. “CenterPoint Energy’s decision to recycle the coal ash has reduced the impact on the environment and allowed for a choice with less financial impact than other compliance options.”