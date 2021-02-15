Mexico: A return to favoring coal-fired power?

The decision last summer to buy two million tons of coal was not an anamoly in the Mexico power generation plans for the future. It was a sign of which direction that President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is leading his nation.
Obrador has attempted to block plans for additional, privately funded renewable generation in Mexico, and keep the focus on coal-fired power. The nation’s high court foiled that effort, but he plans to reopen two coal-fired units near the Texas border.
A new story by The Guardian details Obrador’s retrenchment toward fossil fuels even as new U.S. President Biden pushes his country toward lower carbon emissions in power generation and transportation.