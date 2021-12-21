Coal’s rebound is unlikely to extend to 2022, EIA says

The Energy Department’s Energy Information said it expects a 22% increase in coal-fired generation in 2021 compared to 2020.

It said coal-fired generation has benefitted this year from “significantly higher natural gas prices and relatively stable coal prices.” This year will mark the first year-over-year increase in U.S. coal generation since 2014.

Meanwhile, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said the amount of electricity generated worldwide from coal is “surging towards a new annual record” in 2021, potentially putting global coal demand on course for an all-time high ins 2022.

After falling in 2019 and 2020, global power generation from coal is expected to grow 9% in 2021 to an all-time high of 10,350 terawatt-hours, according to the IEA’s Coal 2021 report. The rebound is driven by rapid economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. That recovery has pushed up electricity demand faster than low-carbon supplies can keep up. IEA said that a “steep rise” in natural gas prices also increased demand for coal power by making it more cost-competitive.

Overall coal demand worldwide – including uses beyond power generation, such as cement and steel production – is forecast to grow by 6% in 2021. That increase will not take it above the record levels it reached in 2013 and 2014. But, depending on weather patterns and economic growth, overall coal demand could reach new all-time highs as soon as 2022, IEA said. Demand could remain at that level for the following two years.

Back in the U.S., the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said that between 2015 and 2020, the cost of natural gas delivered to electric generators remained relatively low and stable. This year, however, natural gas prices have been much higher than in recent years. EIA said that the year-to-date delivered cost of natural gas to U.S. power plants has averaged $4.93 per million British thermal units (Btu), more than double last year’s price.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook

EIA said that the overall decline in U.S. electricity demand in 2020 and record-low natural gas prices led coal plants to “significantly reduce the percentage of time” that they generated power. In 2020, the capacity factor of U.S. coal-fired generators averaged 40%. Before 2010, coal capacity factors routinely averaged 70% or more. This year’s higher natural gas prices have increased the average coal capacity factor to about 51%, which EIA said is almost the 2018 average.

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Short-Term Energy Outlook; Preliminary Monthly Electric Generator Inventory

EIA said that aAlthough rising natural gas prices have resulted in more U.S. coal-fired generation than last year, this increase in coal generation will most likely not continue. The electric power sector has retired about 30% of its generating capacity at coal plants since 2010, and no new coal-fired capacity has come online in the United States since 2013.

In addition, coal stocks at U.S. power plants are relatively low, and production at operating coal mines has not been increasing as rapidly as the recent increase in coal demand. For 2022, EIA forecasts that U.S. coal-fired generation will fall about 5% in response to continuing retirements of generating capacity at coal power plants and slightly lower natural gas prices.