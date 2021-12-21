Coal miners union urges Manchin to rethink his opposition to Build Back Better

Hours after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) drew White House ire by announcing he could not vote for the Biden administration’s Build Back Better legislation, the United Mine Workers urged the senator to reconsider his position.

“We urge Senator Manchin to revisit his opposition to this legislation and work with his colleagues to pass something that will help keep coal miners working,” United Mine Workers of America (UMWA) International President Cecil E. Roberts said in a statement.

The Build Back Better legislation contained significant federal money to decarbonize the electric power sector and address issues related to climate change. Much of Manchin’s public opposition to the size and scope of the package has centered on its investment in landmark social programs — child tax credits, a new federal paid family leave program and lower-cost child care.

Manchin has reiterated one phrase over these negotiations: “I don’t believe that we should turn our society into an entitlement society.”

In 2019 there were around 240 coal powered units across the U.S., accounting for around 236 GW of installed capacity. They generated around one-quarter of the country’s electricity.

The Build Back Better (BBB) legislation includes several items that the UMWA said it believe are important for its members.

First, the bill includes language that would extend the current fee paid by coal companies to fund benefits received by victims of coal workers’ pneumoconiosis, or Black Lung. With the legislation, that fee will be cut in half. UMWA said that would shift the burden of paying these benefits away from the coal companies and on to taxpayers.

Second, the bill includes language that will provide tax incentives to encourage manufacturers to build facilities in coalfields in states like West Virginia. “We support that,” Robert said, and the union is ready to help supply a trained, professional workforce.

Third, the bill includes language that would financially penalize employers that deny workers the right to form a union on the job. Roberts said this language is “critical” to any long-term ability to “restore the right to organize in America in the face of ramped-up union-busting by employers.”

Roberts said, “For those and other reasons, we are disappointed that the bill will not pass.”

The UMWA statement also reiterated the union’s support for the passage of voting rights legislation “as soon as possible.”