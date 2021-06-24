CMS utility Consumers Energy accelerating Campbell coal-fired, Karn dual-fuel closures

Michigan-based utility Consumers Energy said it plans to cease coal-fired electricity generation within four years, well ahead of its original plan to end it by 2040.

If approved by the Michigan Public Service Commission, Consumer Energy will speed up closure of three coal-fired units at the Campbell generating station near Holland, Mich. The retirements for Campbell 1 and 2, totaling 600 MW, would be in 2025, six years ahead of schedule while 840-MW Campbell 3’s retirement the same year would be accelerated 15 years sooner than its scheduled design life.

The utility would compensate by adding nearly 8,000 MW of solar energy by 2040. Consumers Energy’s goal is 90 percent clean energy by 2040.

“We are proud to lead Michigan’s clean energy transformation and be one of the first utilities in the country to end coal use,” President and CEO Garrick Rochow said. “We are committed to being a force of change and good stewards of our environment, producing reliable, affordable energy for our customers while caring for our communities during this transition.”

The Campbell station’s first two coal-fired units were commissioned in the 1960s and utilize sub-bituminous coal is the fuel source. Unit 4 became operational in 1980.

The updated proposal also calls for moving up closure of Karn 3 and 4, units that run on natural gas and fuel oil and can generate more than 1,100 MW to meet peak demand, to 2023 — about eight years sooner than their design lives. Consumers Energy originally announced plans to close Karn

Consumers Energy, which serves much of Michigan, originally closed a host of its coal-fired capacity in 2016. It is owned by CMS Energy.