Superior Boiler celebrates new watertube manufacturing plant in Kansas

A power industry boilermaker has opened its new watertube manufacturing plant in Kansas.

Superior Boiler showcased its new plant this week after renovating the 75,000-square-foot facility in Hutchinson, Kan. The watertube operation was relocated from Richmond, Virginia.

“By relocating our watertube manufacturing to Hutchinson, more customers will benefit from our great central U.S. location, which streamlines shipping anywhere in North America and also offers nearby rail access to move products requiring ocean shipping,” said Doug Wright, Superior’s CEO. “Plant 3 positions us for future growth and allows us to leverage equipment and personnel from current operations to maximize efficiency and provide better overall collaboration across our expertise and our teams.”

The grand opening and ribbon-cutting was punctuated by an introduction of Superior’s newest boiler model, the Cheyenne. The hot water condensing boiler is designed for applications in large hospitals, schools, universities and office buildings, among others.

Plant 3, as Superior Boiler calls it, features newest generation cranes, high ceilings, a paint booth with a new collection and filtration system and, for colder months, floors with radiant heating powered by a Superior hot water boiler.

The first watertube boilers manufactured at Plant 3 will be completed by the end of September.

Superior Boiler supplies engineered energy solutions for a number of clients from power plants to biopharmaceutical facilities and industrial markets.