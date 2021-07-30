Ansaldo Energia leads EPC, turbine work for gas-fired German plant

Power Engineering International

On Wednesday, the foundation laying ceremony of the Irsching 6, thermoelectric plant, of which Ansaldo Energia is the engineering, procurement, and construction contractor, took place in Germany.

Ansaldo Energia has successfully implemented the project despite several challenges caused by the pandemic.

Irsching 6 is one of Ansaldo Energia’s two turnkey power plant projects currently being implemented in Germany (in addition to Marbach 4).

The power plant is one of the first emergency plants in Europe designed to ensure the stability of the electricity grid by addressing renewable energy fluctuations, according to Ansaldo Energia.

A 300-MW AE94.3 gas turbine and generator built by Ansaldo Energia in Genoa is set to be delivered and installed on the foundations.

Claudio Nucci, Chief Operating Officer, Ansaldo Energia, said: “The start of the Irsching plant and the fruitful collaboration with Uniper shows that Ansaldo Energia, with its expertise and products, is a reliable partner at European level in the energy transition scenario.

“Our turbine is able to enter into service quickly in an effective way to avoid blackouts in case of instabilities to the power grid, ensuring its operational continuity”.