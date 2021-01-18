AMBA names Superior Boiler CEO Wright to chair, succeeding Victory Energy’s Viskup

Superior Boiler CEO Doug Wright has been named chair of the American Boiler Manufacturers Association.

The ABMA includes dozens of companies nationwide which provide and manufacturer large components of thermal power generation plants. Wright will serve a two-year term as chair.

Wright

“In 2020, effective organizations pivoted quickly to respond to the innumerable changes inflicted by COVID-19,” Wright said. “ABMA did this ably, helping its members manage the impacts of the pandemic. Despite the unprecedented challenges, ABMA remains as strong as ever – the leading voice in the boiler manufacturing and heat recovery industry. “

Wright has served as AMBA vice chair to outgoing chair John Viskup of Victory Energy. The association’s origins date back to 1888.

“During Doug’s tenure on the board, ABMA has benefitted from his vision and leadership,” said ABMA President and CEO Scott Lynch. “ABMA is fortunate to have Doug ascend to the role of chair, and I look forward to partnering with him to advance the Association and boiler industry over the next two years.”

Wright said ABMA will continue to support its membership on regulatory issues while advancing technology.

Superior Boiler manufactures industrial watertube and flextube boilers, marine and vertical firetube boilers. The company has shipped more than 21,000 boilers globally and has locations in Hutchinson, Kan., and Richmond, Va.