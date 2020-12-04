The future of digitalization in power: ComEd awards scholarships for students pursuing engineering education

As part of the power industry’s goal to bolster the future workforce, Chicago-based utility ComEd is providing scholarships to students pursuing engineering degrees.

ComEd is helping eight more northern Illinois students cover the tuition gap not covered by financial aid. This is part of the utility’s Scholars program for students attending the Illinois Institute of Technology and the University of Illinois Chicago (UIC).

“Providing our students with access to a world-class STEM education is central to Illinois Tech’s mission and these scholarships will allow them to focus on their studies and post-graduate careers on building the technological innovations of tomorrow,” said Illinois Tech President Alan W. Cramb in a statement.

Now in its second year, the ComEd Scholars program provides scholarships that fill education-related expenses not covered by financial aid, allowing students to pursue STEM degrees locally for the rest of their undergraduate careers. Additionally, ComEd Scholars are guaranteed an opportunity to interview for internships at ComEd and its parent company, Exelon, and are invited to participate in a mentorship program with ComEd engineers. ComEd has previously provided scholarships to four students through this program.

The future of digitalization in power will be a session in the December 15 series of POWERGEN+ online. The session will focus on workforce needs and goals.

An aging workforce, seismic shifts in the power generation mix and extensive training needs have combined to create a shortfall in needed jobs within the industry, according to reports. A Department of Energy report noted the accelerating pace of digital transformation and the crucial task of finding workers to meet that.

“The electricity sector’s full potential will only be realized if its workforce is able to appropriately adapt and evolve to meet the needs of the 21st-century electricity system,” the report reads. “A skilled workforce that can build, operate, and manage this modernized grid infrastructure is an essential component for the sector’s development.”

To qualify for the ComEd Scholars program, students are first recommended by their respective schools. Each school’s financial aid office then partners with academic advisors to identify high-performing students facing financial burdens to continue their education. Prospective recipients must then submit a personal statement, financial-aid application and school transcripts.

ComEd is a unit of Exelon Corp.

