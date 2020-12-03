Mortenson, GE Renewable Energy partner with Clearway to repower 160-MW Texas wind farm

Mortenson has completed construction on the expansion and repowering of an 11-year-old Texas wind farm.

Clearway Energy Group announced completion of the repowering work at the 160-MW Langford wind farm in Christoval, Texas. Mortenson led construction efforts for increasing nameplate capacity by 10 MW and generational output by more than 25 percent.

Repowering Langford, which began original operations in 2009, will increase the project’s operational life by over a decade. Turbine equipment was provided by GE Renewable Energy, Langford is interconnected into ERCOT and will generate enough electricity to power nearly 75,000 households each year.

“Repowering Langford was a major investment in Tom Green, Schleicher, and Irion counties in Texas to extend the life of a project that provides power to thousands of businesses and families across the state,” said Craig Cornelius, CEO of Clearway Energy Group. “Wind is a fast-growing sector of The Lone Star State’s energy industry with a track record of delivering the clean, low-cost, and reliable power that people expect. As we continue to serve that demand, projects like Langford embody the need for forward-looking investments in transmission infrastructure so that everyone can access the lowest-cost power available. There is no timelier moment to invest in Texas’s energy leadership and enable the workforce and economic benefits that transmission investments would create.” Construction activities also drove more than $700,000 of spending at local businesses and helped raise an additional $48,000 in food drive contributions.

“We’re very proud that our GE technology is being installed in a Clearway project as our repowering partnership continues to grow,” said Dylan Reeves, GE Renewable Energy’s Onshore Americas Service Sales Leader. “These repowering projects are spurring job creation and local investment in the economy, while substantially increasing the production and extending the life of wind sites providing clean, affordable energy. We’re happy to be a part of this important initiative.”

“Mortenson continues to be a leader in the industry when it comes to repowering projects and we are thrilled to complete another project with Clearway and General Electric,” said Tim Maag, Vice President and General Manager at Mortenson. “As North America’s fleet of wind turbines age, repowering has become an important and cost-effective way to maximize a wind farm’s potential.”

Texas’s $53 billion wind industry has created more than 25,000 jobs. The National Renewable Energy Laboratory estimates that in the United States, annual repowering investments could reach $25 billion by 2030.

