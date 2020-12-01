BurnsMac will lead EPC work at 350-MW Great Plains gas-fired combined-cycle plant in Saskatchewan

Canadian utility SaskPower has selected Burns & McDonnell as the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for its Great Plains Power Station project.

The 350-MW, combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) Great Plains will be located in an industrial area near Moose Jaw in south-central Saskatchewan. Engineering begins immediately with construction expected to start early next year and the project completed and operational in 2024.

Kansas City-based Burns & McDonnell also served as EPC contractor for the utility’s Chinook Power Station near Swift Current. The 353-MW CCGT Chinook (pictured) began commercial operations in late 2019.

“The Great Plains Power Station provides an affordable supply of baseload power that will support the integration of renewables such as wind and solar into our grid,” SaskPower CEO Mike Marsh said in a statement late last month. “This will be crucial we work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.”

Great Plans will feature a Siemens F-class gas turbine and steam turbine. Combined cycle operations utilize exhaust heat to create steam that spins a second generator and increases the relative amount of power produced in proportion to the British thermal units of energy consumed.

Thus, the CCGT is more efficient and reduces carbon emissions for the energy produced.

“We have been involved with design or construction of more than 70 natural gas power plants throughout North America, so we are excited to leverage that experience for SaskPower,” Burns & McDonnell CEO Ray Kowalik said. “The Great Plains Power Station will secure reliable source of power for SaskPower customers for many decades to come.”

Burns & McDonnell will utilize local and indigenous companies and workers as sub-contractors and labor on the project, according to the release.

The EPC firm reportedly brought the Chinook Power Station to completion as much as $75 million below its expected $680 million price tag in 2019, according to reports.

