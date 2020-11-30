Ontario Power Generation commits to being a net-zero company by 2040

Ontario Power Generation (OPG) in Canada has released its Climate Change Plan that includes ambitious goals aimed at driving efficient, economy-wide decarbonization and economic renewal, while protecting the environment.

The plan establishes two major commitments:

To being a net-zero-carbon company by 2040.

To being a catalyst to help the markets where OPG operates achieve net-zero-carbon economies by 2050.

“We believe OPG is uniquely positioned to be a climate change leader because of our strong track record of innovation, efficient operations and project delivery, which includes coal closure,” said Ken Hartwick, president and chief executive officer of OPG. “Our plan aims to address climate change in a way that will help create new jobs, nurture new industries that protect the environment and make our economy stronger for current and future generations.”

The plan builds on OPG’s decades of work to reduce its carbon footprint. In 2014, the company stopped burning coal for electricity and has continued to demonstrate clean power leadership with the expansion of its hydro fleet and partnerships such as the Gull Bay micro grid and Nanticoke Solar facility. OPG is working on refurbishing the Darlington Nuclear Generating Station (pictured). Once refurbished, the continued operation of Darlington will avoid an estimated 297 million tonnes of carbon emissions.

Earlier this month, OPG announced it would move forward with planning to site a Small Modular Reactor at Darlington as early as 2028. Other key actions to help achieve the net-zero by 2040 goal include:

Advancing electrification initiatives in the province

Continued investment in hydroelectric generation

Focus on adaptation and resiliency of assets

Exploring opportunities in non-hydro renewables and energy storage

Investigating negative emissions technology (the removal/sequestration of carbon)

Supporting nature-based solutions and biodiversity initiatives (to help provide offsets and support resiliency).

“Ontario boasts one of the cleanest electricity grids in the world, with more than 90 percent of our electricity generated with no GHG-emissions,” said Greg Rickford, Minister of Energy, Northern Development and Mines; Minister of Indigenous Affairs. “For decades, OPG has led the way with real action to support Ontario’s climate change efforts and our government is proud to continue that work alongside OPG as we meet the commitments in our Made-in-Ontario Environment plan.”

OPG is the largest clean electricity generator in the province, providing more than half of the power Ontarians rely on every day. It is also one of the most diverse generators in North America, with expertise in nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, solar and natural gas technologies.