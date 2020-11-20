FPL tops PA Consulting’s annual ReliabilityOne awards as repeat champ

For the fifth time in six years, Florida Power & Light was ranked as the nation’s most reliable electric power utility by a major consulting firm.

PA Consulting presented its annual ReliabilityOne top national award to FPL. The analyses by PA includes publicly available information on average interruption duration and frequency.

“Florida Power & Light are industry leaders when it comes to serving their customers in extreme weather situations,” said Gregg Edeson, PA Consulting’s ReliabilityOne program director. “They have implemented innovative technologies to create 24/7 situational awareness of their systems and customers’ status, ensuring that they are quickly able to get the lights back on when storms approach or the power goes out.”

Since the historic storm seasons of 2004 and 2005, FPL has made billions in investments to sustain its grid and enhance customer reliability. It hardened more than 50 percent of main lines serving critical facilities and services, while also installing more than five million smart meters, 120,000 sensors and other intelligent devices to speed up restoration times and clearing trees and vegetation from more than 15,000 miles of line.

The Florida utility, part of NextEra Energy, wasn’t alone in its dedication to providing greater customer reliability, according to PA Consulting. Eight other utilities were touted in their respective regions for the same qualities of service delivered by FPL.

These regional winners include:

West Region (Metropolitan) – San Diego Gas & Electric

West Region (Suburban and Rural) – Southern California Edison

Midwest Region (Suburban and Rural) – We Energies

Mid-Atlantic Region (Metropolitan) – Public Service Electric and Gas Company

Northeast Region (Metropolitan) – Consolidated Edison Company of New York

Northeast Region (Suburban and Rural) – Orange and Rockland Utilities

Southeast Region (Metropolitan) – Florida Power & Light Company

Southeast Region (Suburban and Rural) – Gulf Power

Plains Region (Suburban and Rural) – Northern States Power/Xcel Energy

PA Consulting bestowed special ReliabilityOne awards to Public Service Electric and Gas for customer engagement, and San Diego Gas & Electric for outstanding technology, innovation and system resilience.

A higher frequency of major weather events is challenging the nation’s power system, although the utilities touted by PA held their systems together and even improved on ratings for 2019.

Investor owned utilities last year saw slight increases in both average outage frequency and duration compared to 2018. ReliabilityOne award recipients, however, increased their performances year over year, according to PA Consulting.