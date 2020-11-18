Green hydrogen initiative launched to develop western U.S. strategies for CO2-free power generation

Mitsubishi Power joined with the Green Hydrogen Coalition and Western Interstate Energy Board to launch a new initiative on developing H2 infrastructure in the western U.S.

The Western Green Hydrogen Initiative (WGHI) was announced this week in a virtual event featuring the coalition spearheaded by the National Association of State Energy Officials.

WGHI is a public-private partnership to assist interested states and partners in advancing and

accelerating deployment of green hydrogen infrastructure in the Western region for the benefit

of the region’s economy and environment. The initiative will include engagement of interested

Western states and two Canadian provinces.

The WGHI will serve as the steering committee to assist in the development of a regional green hydrogen strategy, including the development of large-scale, long-duration green-hydrogen-based renewable energy storage.

Mitsubishi Power will support the efforts. The power generation manufacturer is currently working with Intermountain Power Agency and other utilities on the hydrogen potential for both gas turbines and energy storage.

The Green Hydrogen Coalition joined with Mitsubishi in September for a POWERGEN+ session on the carbon free H2 plans for the future.

“For the past two decades, the carbon intensity of power generation in the Western United States

has fallen as coal-fired power generation has been replaced by a combination of natural gas

and renewables,” Mitsubishi Americas CEO Paul Browning said in a statement. “To achieve the next phase of decarbonization in the West, we will need more renewables, energy storage, and green hydrogen. We’re proud to support the Western Green Hydrogen Initiative because we believe that green hydrogen is an essential technology to achieve net zero carbon emissions in the power sector.”

“The Green Hydrogen Coalition is proud to help launch this initiative that is vital in moving us

towards a carbon-neutral future,” states Dr. Laura Nelson, Executive Director of GHC and

former Energy Policy Advisor to the Governor of Utah. “As a clean resource for multiple diverse

sectors, green hydrogen is the new clean strategic fuel for everyone. With all of the challenges

we have been facing in the West, we must work quickly.”

Specifically, the WGHI will

• Coordinate and leverage state, federal and industry RD&D green hydrogen investments

to guide priorities and scale commercial technology options

• Address regulatory, policy and commercial barriers associated with the scaled

production and use of green hydrogen

• Support regional grid and gas sector modeling efforts to inform coordinated state policy

actions and investment for green hydrogen utilizing existing energy infrastructure

• Identify education and workforce opportunities that support the transition to a local and

resilient green hydrogen energy system

• Assist states in developing hydrogen storage and utilization roadmaps to advance

innovation.