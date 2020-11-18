Ansaldo shows off its first H-class GT36 gas-fired turbine for Marghera CCGT plant

Italian power equipment and service firm Ansaldo Energia has completed work on its first H-class gas turbine built in the company’s native country.

Ansaldo produced the GT36 for deployment in the Edison combined cycle gas turbine plant in Marghera. The plant will produce 780 MW at capacity and boast an energy efficiency rate of about 63 percent.

The turbine itself also will reduce carbon dioxide emissions 40 percent and nitrogen oxide by 70 percent compared to the current average of the Italian thermoelectric fleet, according to the company. The GT36 was produced at Ansaldo’s workshop.

Ansaldo says the GT36 is its most powerful machine yet and the highest producing turbine in the nation. It can simultaneously supply electricity for the needs of 500,000 households and be partly powered by hydrogen.

The project, including the research and development process, unfolded over seven years, with a commitment of more than 3.7 million hours worked. Nicknamed “Monte Bianco” as the European top for power, this 50-Hz turbine reaches 538 MW (ISO conditions).

It was presented at a virtual ceremony in Genoa. Ansaldo is a subsidiary of the CDP Group.