Australia’s 5-GW renewable hydrogen project moves forward

Hydrogen Renewables Australia (HRA) has made progress on its 5000MW Murchison Renewable Hydrogen Project, by announcing a partnership with fund managers Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The Murchison Project is a large scale, export-oriented green hydrogen project that is located on the 126,000 hectares Murchison House Station, near Kalbarri in the mid-west of Western Australia. The project will be powered by combined wind and solar power generation and utilize desalinated water.

The project aims to provide large scale hydrogen export to the Asian markets – notably Japan and Korea – and will be developed in stages:

A demonstration phase providing hydrogen for transport fuels; An expansion to blend with natural gas in the nearby Dampier to Bunbury pipeline; A large expansion to produce hydrogen for the Asian markets, notably Japan and Korea.

Western Australia has optimal wind and solar conditions to support the project

The export of renewable hydrogen from Western Australia to countries that are highly dependent on imported energy supplies and lack sufficient domestic renewable energy resources represents a significant economic opportunity for the State.

Read more about Western Australia’s strategy to exploit its natural resources and become a global player in clean energy.

About the author: Pamela Largue is a senior content director with Clarion Energy. She specializes in international power and energy content.