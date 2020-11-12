Black & Veatch names Hallowell to head global renewable energy business

Longtime energy engineering, procurement and construction firm Black & Veatch has appointed its telecommunications networks project chief to lead the company’s next-gen focus on clean energy efforts worldwide.

Hallowell

Dave Hallowell will be Black & Veatch’s head of global renewable projects. The EPC firm previously announced plans to focus on new-build clean energy business in the future.

“As more utilities and developers rethink their power generation mix and adapt to the economic and environmental merits of renewables combined with energy storage, Dave’s experience adds to our depth of expertise in renewables,” said Mario Azar, President of Black & Veatch’s power business.

Hallowell has 28 years of experience, including leading the company’s telecommunications public networks business for the past six years. He has been a program and project director, construction and operations manager and design engineer in both telecom and power projects.

Wood Mackenzie predicts the U.S. will add more than 113 GW of solar additions from 2020 through 2025, with about 75 percent of those additions coming in the utility-scale market. Similarly, Wood Mackenzie forecasts the global solar market will add 774 GW in 2020 thru 2025.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) expects that 41 GW of onshore wind will be added in the U.S. from 2021 to 2025, up 33 percent from 2019’s forecast for the same period. Along with its U.S. outlook, BNEF also published its annual Southeast Asia renewables market outlook, with its 2020 forecast for capacity additions in coming years significantly higher than its 2019 forecast. BNEF now predicts five countries in Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam) will add 22 GW of renewables from 2020-2023.

According to Black & Veatch, utility Integrated Resource Plans (IRPs) also increasingly are incorporating storage in their long-range capacity additions.