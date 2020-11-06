TVA offering public date on clean & CCR efforts at Allen Fossil Plant

The Tennessee Valley Authority is inviting the public for a virtual open house on its next steps into safe removal and long-term storage of coal ash from a power plant it closed two years ago.

The virtual open house on plans for the Allen Fossil Plant in Memphis will include live Q&A and feedback over the cleanup efforts.

Subscribe to PE’s free, weekly newsletter to see more stores like this

Next week’s POWERGEN+ series will focus on carbon-free baseload power

TVA staff will be available virtually to answer questions and discuss a variety of topics related to the Allen site, including TVA’s mission of service; safe coal ash removal and offsite storage; robust groundwater monitoring and assessment of groundwater corrective measures; and the schedule for the proposed plan, in keeping with federal and state rules pertaining to coal combustion residuals.

Allen Fossil Plant was retired in 2018 after a 61-year life span. The 741-MW coal-fired facility was replaced by the Allen combined cycle gas turbine plant and on-site solar farm to reduce emissions.

TVA is seeking public comment on the proposed plan from Nov. 17 to Dec. 17. Virtual access to the content of the open house will remain available during the comment period. The public may submit comments during the open house and by email ([email protected]), U.S. mail (2574 Plant Road, Memphis, TN 38109, c/o Latrivia Welch), phone (901-789-8847), and website (www.tvavirtual.com/allen). Comments must be received by the end of the comment period, Dec. 17.