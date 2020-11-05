Next week’s POWERGEN+ offers insights and promises of nuclear, hydrogen, CHP and microgrids

Renewable energy is touted for its low or no-carbon qualities, and rightly so.

But baseload power offers plenty of low and no-carbon options for the future and should be a focus of the deepest attention, too.

Next week’s POWERGEN+ series will do exactly that. Sessions on Monday and Tuesday, November 9-10, highlights projects surrounding big and small nuclear, hydrogen and lower-carbon, efficient and on-site combined heat and power (CHP).

Presenters will include experts from Ameren Corp., 2G Energy, GE, the Idaho National Laboratory, Georgia Public Service Commission, Georgia Power, NuScale Power, TerraPower, the International District Energy Association, the city of Cordova, Alaska’s Electric Cooperative and Hitachi ABB power grids division.

Many major U.S. energy figures, including leaders from both sides of the political spectrum, say that large-scale zero-carbon goals will be difficult, if not impossible, without nuclear. The POWERGEN+ sessions will include major discussions around the Vogtle 3 and 4 expansion project as well as the future possibilities offered by small modular and next-gen reactor technologies.

GE, 2G Energy and others also will highlight developments in bringing a greater zero-carbon hydrogen and electrolysis capacity to the baseload power generation mix. Finally, experts will underline the importance of CHP and microgrids in mission-critical and environmentally challenging areas.

Overall, the November series of POWERGEN+ offers 13 high-level industry leaders, including top researchers, regulators and four utilities-power generators.

All of the content is available via free registration. The events will be both live and archived for future viewing.

Here is the two-day schedule for the November series of POWERGEN+.

Monday, November 9 (all times U.S. Eastern).

10:55 a.m.: Welcome by Clarion Energy.

11:00-11:15 a.m.: Keynote address by Marianne Walck, chief research officer with the Idaho National Lab.

11:30 a.m.-12:15 p.m.: Achieving Net Zero Carbon while Maintaining a Reliable Power Supply, Part I, featuring Gwen Mizell, vice president sustainability and electrification at Ameren; and Jon Going, regional sales manager, 2G Energy.

12:30-1:15 p.m.: Achieving Net Zero Carbon while Maintaining a Reliable Power Supply, Part 2, featuring consultant Bill Linton as moderator, Georgia Public Service Commission Vice Chairman Tim Echols, Jeremiah Haswell, Nuclear Development Project Oversight Director at Southern Co., and Noah Meeks, senior research engineer at Southern Co.

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: The Future of Small Modular Reactors, featuring Clarion Energy content director Rod Walton as moderator, Nick Irvin, direct of research strategy for next generation nuclear at Southern Co. (focused on TerraPower) and Scott Rasmussen, director of sales at NuScale Power.

Tuesday, November 10 (all times ET)

9:55 a.m.: Welcome video by Clarion Energy

10 a.m.-10:45 a.m.: Decarbonizing Gas Turbines for a Cleaner Power Generation Future, featuring Jeff Goldmeer, emergent technology director at GE Gas Power (session sponsor).

12: 30-1:15 p.m.: The Role of CHP in Mission-Critical Facilities, featuring Rob Thornton, CEO and President of the International District Energy Association.

2:30-3:15 p.m.: Cordova, Alaska Case Study: A Hybrid Microgrid for the World’s Toughest Terrains, featuring Mayor Clay Koplin, CEO of the Cordova Electric Cooperative, and Matt Nejati, senior technical manager at Hitachi ABB Power Grids (session sponsor).

5:30-5:45 p.m.: MATCH session with Mitsubishi Power’s Total Solutions for Decarbonization, featuring Benjamin Wolfe, senior director, market development for Mitsubishi Power (session sponsor).

