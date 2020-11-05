Eos signs $250M deal for zinc-based energy storage to pair with renewables in Hecate projects

Eos Energy Storage will design, build and deliver more than 1 GWh of energy storage capacity to projects planned in the southwest U.S.

The company announced its $250 million-plus deal with developer Hecate Energy. Eos will manufacture and supply its zinc-based battery solutions for Hecate developments in Colorado, New Mexico and Texas.

The zinc storage capacity will be paired with solar photovoltaics across the project sites.

“We are excited to be working with a top-tier developer like Hecate,” said Joe Mastrangelo, CEO at Eos. “During the last 18 months, we have been intensely focused on … bringing our low-cost, nontoxic, nonflammable, zinc-based battery solutions to the marketplace. This agreement with Hecate is another significant milestone in our company’s tremendous growth and, importantly, it’s further confirmation that major energy developers are increasingly searching for lower cost and competitive non-lithium options like ours for major projects.

Hecate Energy’s chief technology officer, Fazli Qadir, said the Eos battery system is a great fit for longer-duration applications required for these southwest projects.

The developer has more than 1 GW deployed and 12 GW in its project pipeline. Among these projects include the Johanna ESS sites in California, the Santa Teresa in New Mexico and Forbes Street Landfill Solar project in Rhode Island.

