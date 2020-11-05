Cummins installs lean-burn gas generators for southeast Asian plant

U.S. on-site power manufacturer Cummins Inc. has installed its gas-fired generators for a 16-MW power plant in Myanmar.

The eight Cummins QSV91G lean-burn gas generators were delivered to the plant in Dawei. The plant project was headed by government-run energy producer Petro & Trans Co.

Petro & Trans Co selected Cummins DKSH Myanmar (CDM), a Cummins local distributor partner, to support with the development and execution of the project. Despite the tight project schedules, CDM supplied the eight Cummins 2000kW QSV91G lean burn gas generators, as well as providing ongoing support throughout the duration of the project – from the equipment deployment right up to the installation phase.

“Our Cummins QSV91G gas generators will ensure that Dawei City and the wider region has access to continuous and reliable power – despite the challenge of high ambient altitude,” Sanjay Wele, Cummins business manager, gas, said in a statement. “We’re proud to have worked so closely with P&T on this landmark project and we look forward to seeing the power plant deliver reliable electricity to this thriving region.”

The 16-MW power plant was built in two phases with the plant build and installation phase starting in January 2020 and the first 8MW being installed within five months. The additional 8 MW are scheduled for commissioning this year.