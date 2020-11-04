Wildfires and wet, windy weather: It’s what’s on the DISTRIBUTECH Plus agenda next week

With a very active fall hurricane season, plus wildfires, strong wind events and a pandemic, if you work for an electric utility, chances are you’ve had to deal with at least one incident this fall. Hopefully it went fine and you were able to restore power quickly and keep your customers happy. But maybe there’s a better way to go about resiliency and another utility or vendor holds the key for you to understand how to do it better.

Next week, you can hear from colleagues about how they are approaching incident response and vegetation management and putting in place technology that will help them become more resilient when hit with future incidents. If that sounds enticing, be sure to register for our DISTRIBUTECH Plus November series that is exclusively focused on resiliency.

It takes place November 12 and 13

With 25 speakers in a total of eight conference sessions and two keynote presentations, attendees will come away from the virtual event full of knowledge about what other utilities are doing — and what new technologies are out there — in the march toward becoming a more resilient utility.

Check out the full schedule below

November 12, 10-10:15 CST Keynote: Electrifying Energy: What “Sustainably Fueling the Future” Means for Grid Resilience with Brad Gammons, IBM

November 12, 10:15-10:30 CST Keynote: Mitigation after the California Fires with Akan Ismaili, AERI

November 12, 10:30-11:15 CST Power Up Vegetation Management and Outage Prediction To Increase The Resilience of your Grid with Robbie Berglund, IBM

November 12, 11:30-12:15 CST Quantifying and Evaluating Storm Resilience and Disaster Preparedness with David Plusquellic, TECO, Louie Dabdoub, Entergy and Kristen Ellerbe, PrecisionHawk

November 12, 12:30-1:15 CST: Enabling Utilities’ Next Generation of Small, Low-Power Cellular Devices with Steve Lowe, AT&T and Marco Stracuzzi, Telit

November 12, 1:30-2:15 CST: Modernizing for Reliability: One Utility’s Story with Scott Wethy and Steve Walker, ComEd

November 12, 2:30-3:15 CST: Rolling with the Punches: Workforce Resiliency in the Face of Disasters and Pandemics with Charles Cassidy, Colorado Springs Utilities, Ashish Anand, Darwin and Carol Johnston, Clevest

November 13, 10:30-11:15 CST: Wildland Fire Risk: A Quantitative Risk-Based Framework for Asset Health Assessment of Overhead Lines with Exponent

November 13, 11:30-12:15 CST: How New Technology Can Improve Utility Vegetation Management with Eric Brown, SMUD, Bradley Smith and Rahul Saxena, AIDash

November 13, 1:30-2:15 CST: Compensating Resiliency: Developing Appropriate Tariffs for Integrating Microgrid Services with Jared Leader, SEPA, Marc Asano, Hawaiian Electric, Paul DeMartini, Newport Consulting, and Jeremy Donnell, PGE

Once you are registered, you can click on the session titles to learn more about what will be presented and who will be presenting it.

—Jenn Runyon