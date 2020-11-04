Burns & McDonnell handling engineering on new-build Alberta gas-fired power plants

Burns & McDonnell has been selected to bring engineering services to help build two natural gas-fired power plants in Canada.

The company will handle lead owner’s engineering efforts for Kineticor’s Cascade Power Project in Edson, Alberta. The $1.5 billion Cascade plant (illustration above) is planned to generate 900 MW of electricity capacity and move into commercial operation by 2023.

“Our team is incredibly excited to continue working in the Alberta communities as part of the implementation phase for Kineticor’s Cascade Power Project,” says Jeff Reid, Burns & McDonnell energy Canada director. “Expanding our presence in this local market has been a priority for our firm and crucial to our continued commitment to providing services for this region.”

The City of Medicine Hat also hired Burns & McDonnell to perform detailed design engineering for the installation of a new General Electric (GE) LM6000 aeroderivative gas turbine engine..

Under the contract, Burns & McDonnell will create the layout design, coordinate with GE, develop specifications for the balance of plant equipment and construction, and produce issued-for-construction drawings. The new LM6000 unit will add 44 MW of power to the existing generation facility.

“We’re thrilled to be working with the City of Medicine Hat on the implementation of a new natural gas combustion turbine generator, expanding the primary generation asset within its generation portfolio,” says Darcy Wagner, who leads power operations for Burns & McDonnell in Canada. “Our integrated design engineering team has extensive experience working on diverse gas turbine projects and knows the local area well. Our firm also has worked closely with municipalities since our beginning more than 120 years ago, and they remain the backbone of our operations today. We hope to continue building upon this new partnership in the future.”

Work on the project started in September, with anticipated completion in April 2022.

As part of the Cascade contract, Burns & McDonnell will participate in design submittal reviews including 3D models, equipment layouts, operations and maintenance provisions, heat balances, electrical one-lines, and instrumentation and controls schematics. The team will also review site grading and drainage, foundations, underground piping and electrical, critical high-energy piping plans, as well as engineered equipment supplier submittals.