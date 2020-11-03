DOE Secretary Brouillette signs nuclear development deal with Poland

The US secretary of energy Dan Brouillette has signed an agreement facilitating collaboration on nuclear energy development between the US and Poland.

The agreement will be signed by Poland’s secretary of state for strategic energy infrastructure Piotr Naimski once it is received in Warsaw, Poland.

This is the first Intergovernmental Agreement between the US and Poland to cooperate on the development of Poland’s civil nuclear power program.

As part of the 30-year agreement, the U.S. will help Poland to expand its energy mix, improve energy security, as well as reduce energy reliance on ‘coercive’ suppliers.

The US and Poland will work together on a report delivering a design for the implementation of Poland’s nuclear power program, as well as potential financing arrangements, over the next 18 months.

The US will support Polish business entities, as well as government-led efforts ranging from regulatory, research and training, through developing supply chains, raising public awareness, to joint cooperation on projects in Europe.

U.S. Secretary Brouillette, said: “The Trump Administration believes the key to energy security is energy diversity – a diversity of fuels, sources, and routes. Nuclear will provide a clean and reliable supply of electricity to the people of Poland, as well as enhance their energy diversity and security. The next generation of nuclear energy must be a part of the energy security conversation with our allies in Europe and around the world.”

Poland’s secretary of state for strategic energy infrastructure, Piotr Naimski underlined that for Poland: “This agreement is not only about clean energy and its security of supply. Poland sees this strategic cooperation in a wider context. It is about geopolitical security, long-term economic growth, technological advancement, and development of a new industrial sector in Poland.”

“This agreement marks several major milestones, not only does it strengthen Polish-American relations, but it is an announcement to the rest of the world that America is back in the nuclear business, thanks to U.S. cutting edge technology. Nuclear energy has never been safer, more affordable, or more flexible. We are ready to help our partners achieve energy security while cleaning up the environment by providing both technology and financing,” said US ambassador to Poland, Georgette Mosbacher.