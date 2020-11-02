Trio shifted into new C-level leadership roles at AEP

American Electric Power today announced significant leadership changes at its top level.

Lisa Barton was named chief operating officer, while Julie Sloat was promoted to chief financial officer and current CFO Brian X. Tierney was named executive vice president in charge of strategy.

“These changes in executive leadership roles strengthen the company’s focus on its strategic goals and are a continuation of AEP’s executive development program,” said Nicholas K. Akins, AEP chairman, president and chief executive officer. “With these changes, we will fully leverage the operational expertise, strong leadership abilities and deep industry knowledge of these key leaders as we continue our long-term strategy of investment in smart, cleaner energy infrastructure and innovative technological solutions for the benefit of our customers.”

Barton

Barton has been executive vice president, utilities for the past year. In her new role, Barton will continue to lead the activities of all AEP utility operating companies, as well as the operations of the Generation and Transmission business units, and the Procurement, Supply Chain and Fleet Operations organization.

Sloat

Sloat is currently senior vice president – Treasury & Risk. She previously served president and chief operating officer for the AEP Ohio and earlier held leadership positions in the finance and regulatory services departments.

Tierney

Tierney has served in his current role since 2009. Prior to that, Tierney served as executive vice president – AEP Utilities East, senior vice president of Commercial Operations, and held a number of management positions within the company.

AEP employs more than 17,000 people and provides power to nearly 5.5 million regulated customers in 11 states. The company also owns and operates about 30,000 MW of generation capacity, including more than 5,300 MW of renewable energy.