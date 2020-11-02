Clarion Events acquires California-based executive-level conference company

Clarion Events, parent company of has announced it has acquired California based, Quartz Events, the fastest growing producer of invitation-only, executive summits in North America.



Clarion Events has a diversified business model which has evolved through high-growth market acquisitions, diversification across industry sectors and a strong focus on digital and virtual products.

With the live event space under tremendous pressure today, Clarion has been able to find new ways to quickly and successfully deliver customer value and attract new customers in uncertain times. One of those new events is the online POWERGEN+ series which resumes November 9-10.

Quartz Events will be key in stimulating Clarion’s anticipated growth and further business evolution as they are seen as not only a leader in the executive summit space, but they have successfully transitioned online, creating high value virtual executive summits in North America.



“The acquisition comes at the perfect time” commented Greg Topalian, Clarion Events North American CEO, “The Quartz Team has both figured out how to unlock customer value at an executive level with their guaranteed meetings program while also making one of the most brilliant transitions I’ve seen to virtual. Their digital business model fits perfectly with our virtual strategy and will accelerate growth for Clarion both in North America and globally.”



The acquisition further enables Clarion to focus on providing customer value through their guaranteed meetings programs – MATCH, and through building both online and in person communities. Toby Harris, Quartz Events President & CEO commented, “I am excited at the opportunity to further expand our reach under the Clarion umbrella. We’ve developed some innovative new ways to build audiences and grow our current markets. With Clarion’s global reach, we are well-positioned for future market growth as well. As an entrepreneur, I was drawn to Clarion because of the cultural fit and the entrepreneur mindset within the organization.”



Quartz Events will continue to work in their current organizational structure with Harris remaining as President & CEO working alongside Topalian and his team in North America.



About Quartz Events:

Quartz Events produce industry leading Summits for senior level executives across North America. Their extensive portfolio of events service key corporate job departments including: IT, Finance, HR, Marketing, Supply Chain, Procurement, Operations and R&D. Their innovative model and technology stack connects department heads with relevant solution providers through a curated and white glove experience. They have recently pivoted their offerings to include Virtual Summits facilitating tens of thousands on meetings over video conference. www.quartzevents.com





About Clarion Events

Clarion Events operates over 180 events in 50 countries from 15 offices in the UK, the US, South Africa, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, UAE, Indonesia, Hong Kong and the Netherlands. Clarion can trace its roots back to 1947 and takes great pride in being one of the oldest independent event organizers in the UK. More recently the firm has developed an international portfolio of brands and now has interests in a number of global vertical industries including energy, security and defense, electronics, technology, fashion, retail, gaming and marketing. The teams at Clarion create uniquely effective and stimulating environments that can serve as a platform to build businesses, enhance customer relationships and accelerate product awareness. us.clarionevents.com





