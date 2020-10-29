Sumitomo-Foster Wheeler venture upgrading boiler to help shift paper mill plant from coal to renewable fuels

Japanese power generation machinery firm Sumitomo SHI FW will modernize a circulating fluidized bed boiler for a coal-fired plant conversion project at a Finnish paper mill.

The company was awarded a contract by Sappi Europe to upgrade the boiler at the Gratkorn Pulp and Paper Mill. The modernization will help reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 30 percent, according to the release.

“SFW’s mission is to help our customers achieve their climate targets efficiently and cost-effectively,” said Kari Kohvakka, senior vice president, service, at SFW. “With this project, Sappi will be one step closer to achieving their decarbonization commitments, while reaping the benefits of reliable energy supply and extending the lifetime of their current assets.”

SFW will design, supply and erect the project, which includes modifications to the lower furnace, new heat shift system, biomass feeding system, bottom ash extraction system, and emissions control system, as well as dismantling and commissioning. The modernization will allow the plant to completely shift from coal to multiple sustainable and renewable fuels.

The new emissions control system include bag filters and selective non-catalytic reduction (SNCR), which will ensure the plant meets the newest Best Available Technologies (BAT) standards, especially regarding dust and NOx emissions.

The project will be completed at the end of 2021.

Parent Sumitomo Heavy Industries, is a global firm with subsidiaries focused on industrial manufacturing, including power infrastructure, gearing, material handling, medical, roads and more. It is based in Tokyo.

The FW unit was created when SHI combined with Foster Wheeler’s fluidized bed business.