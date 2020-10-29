Black & Veatch: Focus of future projects purely on carbon-free energy transition

Longtime conventional power engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) firm Black & Veatch made officially its plans to move away from new-build or life-extending coal-fired plant projects.

The Kansas-based EPC contractor has been involved with coal-fired power plants around the world since its founding more than 100 years ago. From now on, however, Black & Veatch will focus on renewables, carbon-free hydrogen-fired generation and energy storage efforts.

“The transition away from any coal-related activity is about our commitment as a company to sustainability and accelerating our efforts to lead the emerging carbon-free energy future.” said Steve Edwards, CEO of Black & Veatch.

The company will fulfill current project commitments to completion. Its efforts will focus on supporting clients through their transition to a balanced energy portfolio with cleaner energy sources and towards achieving their decarbonization and sustainability goals.

The kind of coal-fired projects Black & Veatch will continue to contract on would include focus on emissions reductions, environmental aspects and the transition away from coal such as conversions or decommissioning. It is not the company’s intention to extend the economic life of a coal facility.

“At the same time the industry wrestles with its transformation, global communities continue to have demand for safe, reliable and cost-effective power,” added Mario Azar, President of Black & Veatch’s Power business. “These forces create a delicate balance that requires deep engineering and technology expertise to help guide the complex transition of power generation and delivery infrastructure.”

Azar and Power Engineering content director Rod Walton spoke in a wide-ranging video interview earlier this fall (and published this week). The B&V president previewed his company’s future goals toward assisting in the energy transition to reduced or carbon-free resources.

Black & Veatch is one of several major players moving toward green hydrogen-fueled baseload power projects in the future. One of those is the work with Intermountain Power Agency as its owner’s engineer for a combustion turbine plant installation to utilize hydrogen from electrolysis powered by carbon-free energy.

