DTE Energy spinning off gas pipeline biz, focus on regulated utility ops

Detroit-based DTE Energy will separate its natural gas pipeline and storage business as it focuses on becoming a pure-play regulated electric and gas utility.

The DTE board of directors has authorized management to pursue a plan to spin off the DTE Midstream business. Midstream is the company’s non-utility gas infrastructure operations.

Once spun off, DTE Midstream would become an independent, publicly traded company.

“Today’s announcement is a result of a series of strategic discussions that began in the summer of 2019 to identify opportunities that enable us to unlock the significant value we have created as our utility and non-utility businesses have grown,” said Jerry Norcia, DTE Energy president and CEO. “Through a combination of greenfield development and acquisitions, we have meaningfully increased Midstream’s scale, diversification and market reach. As a result, Midstream is now an energy industry leader with the assets, resources and capabilities to stand on its own.”

DTE Energy is targeting to complete the spin-off by mid-year 2021.

Once the spinoff is complete, DTE Energy’s regulated utility business would generate about 90 percent of earnings, compared with 70 percent currently. Going forward, approximately 92% of capital investments would be devoted to DTE Energy’s utility operations, according to the company.

DTE, once known as Detroit Edison, provides electricity to 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan. It also has 1.3 million natural gas customers.