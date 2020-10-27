Eagle LNG providing power generation resources for Caribbean island community

A Florida-based liquefied natural gas development company will provide LNG solutions to help a Caribbean resort community transition its power generation resources.

Eagle LNG Partners announced a long-term agreement with Barbuda Ocean Club on the Barbuda island in the West Indies. The resort community’s leadership said the shift to gas-fired power will lower carbon emissions and help pave the way for adding renewable energy resources.

Read more about the U.S. LNG impact on global power generation

Subscribe to the free, weekly PE newsletter for more stories like this

“Partnering with Eagle LNG is the best solution for our Members as well as Barbuda as a whole,” said Michael S. Meldman, chairman and CEO of Discovery Land Company. “We have made a major commitment to help the people of Barbuda preserve the health and integrity of the island’s natural environment. It’s a huge part of who we are and what Barbuda Ocean Club represents. Eagle LNG will allow us to provide dependable, sustainable electricity throughout our community while minimizing the impact upon the native environment. It’s a safe, clean source of power that will serve our community for many years.”

Eagle LNG will provide significant on-island storage and re-gasification assuring natural gas for extended periods should weather inhibit deliveries. Since early 2018, Eagle LNG has loaded hundreds of ISO and trailers loads from their Maxville LNG facility for Crowley Maritime and other clients. The turnkey, U.S. natural gas-powered solution for Barbuda is ideal for many areas for both industrial clients and island utilities.

“This project demonstrates our commitment to provide low-cost energy which enables economic growth and recovery in Barbuda and similar places,” Sean Lalani, president of Eagle LNG. “The Barbuda turn-key investment is one of several turn-key solutions Eagle LNG is developing in the Caribbean basin for utility and industrial clients.”

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission gave its approval last year for Eagle LNG to build its $500 million LNG export facility in the Jacksonville, Florida area. The liquefaction and export terminal could produce up to 1.65 million LNG gallons per day and contain 12 million gallons of storage.

Eagle LNG has contracted with Tulsa based Matrix Service Co. to build the terminal.

U.S. natural gas—now at record levels of production and low prices—would flow into LNG terminals and be chilled to extremely low temperatures which liquefy the gas. It is then shipped to foreign entities where it can be re-gasified and converted as a power generation resource.

Other companies are building out LNG export infrastructure along the Gulf Coast.

Eagle LNG was a presenter in content sessions at POWERGEN International 2019 in New Orleans. Rod Walton, content director for POWERGEN, interviewed the company’s Frank Moreno during the event.

Barbuda is an island located in the eastern Caribbean near Antigua .