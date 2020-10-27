AEP Energy Partners acquiring offtake from 50-MW Ohio solar farm

The competitive retail electricity subsidiary of American Electric Power is acquiring 100 percent of the off-take from a planned 50-MW solar park near AEP’s headquarters in Columbus, Ohio.

AEP Energy Partners signed a letter of intent with BQ Energy Development for the entire off-take of the Columbus Solar Park.

In July, New York-based BQ Energy announced plans to lease the site of a former landfill owned by the Solid Waste Authority of Central Ohio and build a 50 MW solar facility, pending a long-term power purchase agreement to underwrite the project.

“The Columbus Park Solar will bring a significant renewable energy generation resource to the local power distribution network for the City of Columbus,” said Paul Curran, managing director of BQ Energy Development. “As the residents of Columbus consider the bold step of increasing their use of renewable energy, it will be important that they have confidence that the amount of local generation of that clean power is really there. The Columbus Solar Park, which will be among the most visible solar energy fields in the country, will play an important role in that renewable energy supply transformation. We are proud to work with AEP on this important project.”

The solar energy facility is scheduled to be operational by December 2022, and once completed, will have the capacity to power 5,000 homes. AEP Energy Partners will use the off-take from the project to meet its customers’ needs for renewable energy.

“We’re looking forward to partnering with BQ Energy to bring more clean, renewable energy to our customers, “ said Greg Hall, president, AEP Energy. “The Columbus Solar Park project fits well with AEP’s commitment to sustainability and the communities we serve, and turning a former landfill into a solar facility is a win-win for the environment and Central Ohio.”

AEP Energy, a subsidiary of American Electric Power, is a certified competitive retail electricity and natural gas supply provider operating in 28 service territories in six states and Washington, D.C.