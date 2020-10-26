POWERGEN+ November featuring Utility’s zero carbon goals, hydrogen, nuclear and CHP

The virtual, monthly POWERGEN+ series will focus on a host of net-zero carbon and CO2 reduction pathways in the power generation sector.

The third installment of the new series will be Monday, November 9 and Tuesday, November 10. The first day’s sessions feature Ameren detailing its integrated resource plan and goal of achieving net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Nuclear, the sole carbon-free baseload power resource, will be the subject of two other sessions November 9. One will detail the state of Georgia’s regulatory activity regarding the major Vogtle generation plant Unit 3 and 4 expansion, while the final editorial session will look at the future of small modular reactors. NuScale Power and TerraPower will offer their stories and outlooks in that session.

On November 10, using combined heat and power to reduce carbon emissions in on-site power highlights the first editorial session of the day, while the second presentation looks at a hybrid microgrid project case study in remote Cordova, Alaska.

Check out powergenplus.com for more information. Registration is free and the sessions will be available for one year.