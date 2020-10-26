One of the largest European solar canopy plants coming to Disneyland Paris

As part of their continued commitment to environmental stewardship, Disneyland Paris has announced the phased development of one of the largest solar canopy plants in Europe.

The project will be executed through a co-investment with French company Urbasolar. The solar power plant at Disneyland Paris will encompass 17 hectares (42 acres) of solar canopies, using 67,500 solar panels for the production of 31GWh/year.

Located at the resort’s main guest parking lot, the project will contribute to the reduction of Val d’Europe local territory greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by approximatively 750 tons of CO2 per year, while providing additional guest enhancements, including shade and shelter.

Construction began in July and is expected to be completed in 2023, with a first milestone for the first phase in spring 2021.

“Environmental innovation and stewardship are a tradition that began with Walt Disney himself, and this ambitious solar power project is the latest in our commitment to the environment at Disneyland Paris,” said Natacha Rafalski, president of Disneyland Paris. “It is our responsibility as a business and leading tourist destination to contribute to the long-term sustainability of our resort and the region through environmentally responsible practices.”

While this is not only allocated to the resort, it is technically enough renewable clean energy to account for about 17% of the resort’s current electricity consumption and equivalent to the annual energy consumption of a city with about 14,500 inhabitants. Once the full project is completed, a section of it will light up at night in the shape of a Mickey Mouse head, visible from the sky.

“This power plant is an unprecedent project in Europe from a major company like Disneyland Paris,” said Stéphanie Andrieu, CEO of Urbasolar, and Arnaud Mine, president of Urbasolar. “It will be a fully tailor-made project, integrated into Urbasolar’s strategy of innovation on system monitoring and on-site energy management. We are thrilled to be part of this project.”

The project will also contribute to Disneyland Paris’ environmental strategy to decarbonise its energy supply.

The initiative is part of the efforts put in place by the company in six focus areas of the environment: reducing GHG emissions; moving toward sustainable waste management; preserving water resources; developing a responsible supply chain; preserving and fostering biodiversity and supporting global actions to preserve the environment for future generations.



