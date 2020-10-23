Energy Cast podcast: Protecting power and grid from cyber enemies

Energy Cast is a regular podcast featuring some of the top experts across all links in the industry chain. Those include coal, nuclear, efficiency, renewables, oil and gas, as well as top government researchers. Longtime project manager Jay Dauenhauer created it and has been hosting Energy Cast for several years.

In some skeptics’ eyes quite a few years ago, the fear of cyber attacks on the nation’s grid and power plants was remote and really considered more alarmism through a true fire danger.

Hardly anyone rational would think that now. The Russian hack on the Ukraine power plant in 2015 got the world’s attention. Every year, utilities are increasing their capital spend on protecting their assets from bad actors.

Energy Cast podcast host Jay Dauenhauer recently chatted with Michael Toecker, senior engineering consultant for the RADICS program at Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

“The RADICS scenario imagines a pretty long period where there is no electric power, and as part of that, are we going to have Internet access?” he asks. “If we presuppose all of these things, we basically need to take everyone back to the Stone Age and build it back up again.”

To simulate an attack like this, the DARPA team have taken over part of New York’s Plum Island. The island itself is a bit of a mystery to the public, in large part to the Plum Island Animal Disease Center, which tests live viruses. In 2008, an unidentifiable animal washed ashore across from Plum Island, and was quickly christened the Montauk Monster.

Dauenhauer himself was previously executive director of the Clean Coal Technology Association in Texas. He also has worked as project director in power generation and transmission as well as a media analyst for TXU Energy prior to the $45 billion leveraged buyout of that company in 2007.

