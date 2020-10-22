Serbian utility orders two Mitsubishi emissions reduction systems for coal-fired plant

Mitsubishi Power will deliver two sets of flue gas desulfurization systems for a Serbian coal-fired power plant.

The Japan-based Mitsubishi Power received an order for two FGD systems for the Nikola Tesla B coal-fired station (pictured). The company previously got the order for another two FGD sets for the Tesla A plant.

The newly ordered FGD systems each have a flue gas desulfurization capacity of 670 MW, with operation scheduled to commence in 2024. Together with the two sets ordered for the Nikola Tesla A plant of which the construction is on-going, the new installations will further reduce sulfur dioxide (SO 2 ) and particulates emissions, thereby helping to meet European Union (EU) environmental standards and support Serbia’s quest to join the EU.

The Nikola Tesla B power plant is operated by Public Enterprise Electric Power Industry of Serbia (EPS). It is located some 60 kilometers southwest of Belgrade, the capital, and roughly 20 kilometers west of the Nikola Tesla A plant, the country’s largest. The newly ordered two sets of FGD systems will be installed in units 1 and 2, which have a total output of 1,340 MW.

In accepting the new order, Mitsubishi Power has formed a consortium with three local companies: Energotehnika Juzna Backa, Gosa Montaza AD, and EX ING B&P Construction. Mitsubishi Power will take charge of project management and all facets from basic design to delivery and installation of core equipment, and the consortium partners will perform local supply, civil engineering, and installation work.

FGD system design and coordination will be undertaken at Mitsubishi Power’s Kure Works in Hiroshima Prefecture. The project will be wholly financed by EPS.