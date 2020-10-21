Hydro-Quebec awards contract to refurbish 756-MW Carillon generating station

Hydro-Québec has chosen ANDRITZ to re-equip potentially up to all 14 of the 54-MW turbine-generator units at the 756-MW Carillon generating station located on the Ottawa River in Quebec, Canada.

This important project will span over 16 years in total, with commissioning of the last unit planned for 2036, according to a press release.

Hydro-Québec recently awarded the supply and installation of the first set of six turbine-generator units to ANDRITZ. The first phase encompasses complete re-equipping six units with new generators, speed governors and turbines. ANDRITZ is responsible for design, manufacture, transportation, assembly, testing and commissioning of the equipment. ANDRITZ supplied and commissioned the existing units in the early 1960s.

ANDRITZ has been present in the Canadian hydro market since 1890, where it has delivered about 1,000 units with a total capacity of 50 GW.

Hydro-Quebec gets the vast majority of its electricity supply from hydroelectric generating stations. It is in the unique position of both owning plants that are more than 100 years old and actively building new hydro powerhouses.