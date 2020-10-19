Renewables, H2 and energy storage: this week’s POWERGEN+ schedule is ready to roll

POWERGEN+ returns this week with sessions featuring experts discussing the latest and greatest in state regulation and renewable policies, community solar, hydrogen adoption and energy storage options.

The monthly virtual series, enacted during this era of social distancing due to COVID-19, offers the same level of power sector industry content which normally happens at the live event. POWERGEN+ is free to register and sessions are available both live this week and archived for one year.

Registrants can see individual sessions or attend all of them, if they want. Go here to choose.

POWERGEN International is still scheduled for March 30-April 1 in Orlando.

In the meantime, parent company Clarion Energy is working on building virtual sessions with learned veterans in the utility, OEM, service and alternative energy fields. The sessions happening Wednesday and Thursday are focused on the clean energy side of the power generation equation.

On the first day, a group of state and national regulatory leaders will detail how their jurisdictions handle renewable energies and integration as an economic development issue. Later in the day, high-level contributors from National Grid, U.S. Light Energy and Standard Solar will show the path they took to developing major community solar projects in New York.

On Thursday, sponsor Nel Hydrogen will underline key factors in why stored and deployable H2 can help both grid resiliency and zero-carbon goals. The second session panel that day, moderated by Energy Cast host Jay Dauenhauer, will include Rye Development, GE and National Grid Renewables (formerly Geronimo Energy) and give the overview and challenges of various energy storage resources.

Both days will be kicked off by welcome messages from Clarion Energy leaders and keynote addressed from renewable and hydrogen sector leaders. The Wednesday keynote speaker will be Robert Jackson, director for solar PV projects for renewables developer Ameresco, while Thursday morning’s keynote will be from David Bow with Nel Hydrogen.

Go to powergenplus.com for free registration and schedules for every month. September’s POWERGEN+ centered around operations and maintenance, gas-fired turbines and technologies, the potential hydrogen future, on-site power and power plant workforce development.

November’s series will include sessions on combined heat and power, nuclear and other facets of a zero-carbon, yet reliable power supply.

Wednesday

10:55 a.m. Eastern: Welcome by Stephanie Kolodziej, North American Energy Portfolio Director for POWERGEN parent Clarion Energy, and Teresa Hansen, vice president of Global Content for Clarion Energy.

11 a.m. ET: Keynote address by Robert Jackson, director of solar PV projects, Ameresco

12:30 p.m.-1:15 p.m. ET: “Energy Transition-States Perspectives,” featuring Sumesh Aurora, director of energy and natural resources, Mississippi Development Authority; Brian Selinger, director, the energy office at the Iowa Economic Development Authority; and Sandy Fazeli, managing director, policy, at National Association of State Energy Officials (NASEO). Moderated by Rod Walton, Clarion Energy Content Director.

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m.: “The Inside Scoop on getting projects done in New York’s community solar market,” featuring Casey Kirkpatrick, National Grid director, distributed energy ombudsman; Mark Richardson, CEO of U.S. Light Energy; and Daryl Pilon, director of business development for Standard Solar. Moderated by Rod Walton

Thursday

10:55 a.m. ET: Welcome byStephanie Kolodziej, North American Energy Portfolio Director for POWERGEN parent Clarion Energy, and Teresa Hansen, vice president of Global Content for Clarion Energy.

11 a.m. ET: Keynote address by David Bow, senior vice president, corporate business development, Nel Hydrogen.

1:30 p.m.-2:15 p.m. ET: “Green Hydrogen at Grid Scale: How do we get there?” (sponsored session) featuring Steve Szymanski, vice president, sales and marketing, Nel Hydrogen. Moderator is Rod Walton

2:30 p.m.-3:15 p.m. ET: Next-gen Tools: Building an Energy Storage Ecosystem,” featuring Erik Steimle, vice president, Rye Development; Kurt Waldner, project management and strategic development, GE; Ken-ichi Hino, director energy storage, National Grid Renewables; and Salvatore Minopoli, vice president, Highview Power. Moderated by Jay Dauenhauer, project manager and host, Energy Cast podcast.